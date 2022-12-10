HC Bar Association extends support to Samba Bar over their issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has extended its support to the Samba Bar Association for redressal of their grievances, including FIR against its members.

The High Court Bar Association President M K Bhardwaj along with other members of the Bar Association met with President Samba Bar Association Mandeep Singh and other members, discussed the issue regarding registration of FIR against members of the Samba Bar and assured them full support to the members of the Samba BAR Association . Mr Bhardwaj called upon the police administration of Samba District to immediately resolve the issue and take appropriate steps in this regard.

Bhardwaj reiterated that the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu stands with the Samba Bar Association for redressal of their grievances.