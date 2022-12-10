UT Admn fails to address issues of PHE workers: Som

*New office bearers for Chenani elected

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 10: While demanding regularization of all the daily wagers and release of their pending wages, Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees & Workers Association, leader Som Nath has alleged that JKUT Administration has failed to resolve long pending issues of the daily rated workers.

While addressing workers’ meeting at Chenani today, senior Trade Union leader and president of the JSEWA, Som Nath said that PHE daily wagers and consolidated workers are struggling for the last many years for the regularisation of their services. Many of them have rendered the services of over 20 years but they are still waiting for justice. They are the worst example of exploitation in the country.

Som Nath said the PHE workers are on strike for the last 167 days. The PHE Joint Front leaders had talks to the Principal Secretary , Jal Shakti Deptt several times in presence of Chief Engineer but it is unfortunate that no solution could be evolved. He said the BJP leaders and as well as LG’s Administration was befooling the agitating PHE workers.

Trade Union leader pointed out that on Nov 11, 2020, senior Trade Union leaders met the Lt Governor over the issues of daily wagers including release of wages and regularization, the LG assured that their issues will be resolved within three months but it is unfortunate that even after 23 months the issues could not be resolved. He said many workers are without wages since long. Even BJP president set up five member committee to coordinate between Government and protesting workers but it was just an act of befooling hapless PHE workers and their families,.

He urged the Government to formulate a concrete policy for the regularisation of daily wagers, release the pending wages of daily rated/ consolidated/ land donor workers, implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K, clear all the pending SRO-43 cases, conduct DPC of all cadre in the department, fill up of all the vacant posts, remove shortage of staff at water/ pumping stations and Division and Sub Divisional level offices and initiate repair/ maintenance of duty/ staff rooms.

Meanwhile, in general meeting of Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees & Workers Association held at PHE Office Sub Division Chenani under the leadership of Som Nath e, the new office bearers for Tehsil Chenani were elected. A large number of employees and workers from Kud, Patnitop, Latti, Mada, Barmeen and Kaldi participated.

Jagdish Magotra was elected as a Tehsil president Chenani, Javed Iqbal general secretary, Ganesh Chand working president, Sat Pal as vice president while Govind Ram as organizer.