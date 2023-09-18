Chairman DDC Jammu reviews working of Health Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: District Development Council Chairman, Bharat Bhushan today chaired a meeting to review the performance of the health sector in the district. DDC Vice Chairman Suraj Singh and other DDC members were also present at the meeting.

At the commencement of the meeting, the Chief Medical Officer delivered a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the steps taken to make every panchayat free of tuberculosis. It was stressed that individuals experiencing prolonged coughing should avail of free TB testing at local government health facilities.

During the discussion, the Chairman highlighted the need for the uninterrupted power supply system at Sub District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Health Sub Centres.

The issue of pending registration and the utilisation of ambulances was raised by several DDC members. In response, the Chief Medical Officer informed that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Regional Transport Officer and would be resolved shortly.

The status of land acquisition for establishing new Primary Health Centres and Health Sub-Centres was also reviewed. The DDC expressed the urgency of resolving this matter in collaboration with the Revenue Department and expediting the land transfer process.

DDC member from Maira Mandrian, Suresh Sharma, raised concerns over staff shortage at Community Health Centre Maira Mandrian and CHC Chowki Choura. He also noted that CHC Chowki Choura has been designated as a 24/7 trauma hospital but was not functioning as such. Additionally, he highlighted issues related to incomplete hospital infrastructure.

The Members also requested the stocking of anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccines in all medical facilities for the benefit of the local public. Other health-related concerns raised by DDC members were duly noted and addressed by the Chief Medical Officer, who assured appropriate action and follow-up.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Jammu, Ramesh Chander; Chief Planning Officer, Yoginder Katoch; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Harbaksh Singh, along with other concerned officers from the Health Department and district administration.