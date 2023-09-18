Div Com reviews developmental scenario in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today took a comprehensive review of the developmental scenario in Udhampur, including the execution of ongoing projects and proposed works under different programmes.

District Development Commissioner, Saloni Rai, SSP, Dr. Vinod Kumar; ADDC, Ghan Shyam Singh; ADC, Joginder Singh Jasrotia and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner presented updates on significant projects such as the Chenani-Sudhmahadev road NH-244, the Devika project, integrated tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev, Government Medical College Udhampur, and associated hospital, as well as financial progress under the district Capex Budget for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The UEED department was instructed to ensure the completion of pending Devika project work, including restoration and house-to-house connections by October 15, 2023.

The Divisional Commissioner also sought details about the progress on the Chenani-Sudhmahadev road NH-244, integrated tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev, and Government Medical College Udhampur. He emphasized the need to expedite these ongoing projects to meet stipulated timelines.

Furthermore, the Divisional Commissioner conducted an extensive review of financial progress under the District Capex Budget for 2022-23 and 2023-24, besides assets created under flagship schemes.

The Div Com urged departments to mobilize resources for effective scheme implementation, providing entitlements to 100% eligible beneficiaries. He stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination for enhanced grassroots results.

Additionally, the JPDCL was directed to improve power supply reliability, and the education department was tasked with rationalizing teacher-student ratios.

The progress of PMGSY and PWD projects was reviewed, with a directive to expedite work to meet Government targets. Quality checks were emphasized to maintain project integrity.

Finally, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the importance of creating awareness about self-employment schemes among unemployed youth and encouraged departments to organize awareness programs for this purpose.

In a separate meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the working of Revenue Department.

The meeting included discussions on different aspects, such as digitization of Jamabandies, quality checks of digitized Jamabandies, digitization and geo-referencing of cadastral maps/Mussavis, recreation of Mussavis, Swamitva status, online services, Revenue court cases in RCCMS, land transfer to BSNL, land acquisition cases, Capex review, encroachments, relief cases under SDRF, change of land use cases, and the status of public services under the Guarantee Act.