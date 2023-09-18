Home Guards Association holds protest, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: To raise the burning demands of their employees, a protest was organised by the members of Home Guards Employees Association here today.

The protest was held under the chairmanship of Kamla Sharma in which other members of the association participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamla Sharma said when the Government is inaugurating new Parliament after quashing old rules, our association wanted to know that if the Government is also quashing old rules for the home guards or not.

“The home guards in other UTs are drawing huge salaries as compared to the home guards in J&K UT, this is in justice with us, we demand revision of our salaries at par with the home guards getting in other UTs,” said Kamla Sharma.

She further added that Home guards always remain on the forefront, whenever there is any natural calamity and serves the people with full dedication but when there is the issue of our demands, none is bothered about to address our genuine issues, which are pending since years.

The leader of the association also claimed that the Government has framed an executive body to address our issues, but till date nothing has been done by the members of that committee in favour of our demands.

Among others who also participated in the protest included, Pooja, Shivani, Mustaq Gani, Altaf Zahoor, Sandeep Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Kuldeep.