CGHD empanels Bee Enn Hospital for pensioners

JAMMU, June 23: The Central Government Health Department (CGHD) has empanelled another hospital in Jammu, Bee Enn Hospital, for CGHS beneficiaries including Central Government pensioners for cashless treatment.

It is second hospital in Jammu which has been empanelled under CGHS. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspecialty Hospital, Kakriyal (Katra) is the other hospital that was empanelled for CGHS beneficiaries last year.

The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu which was instrumental for empanelment of Hospitals for cashless treatment to the Central Government Pensioners, expressed hope that this decision of the Central Government would go long way in providing best possible medical facilities on cashless basis to the Central Government pensioners in Jammu city itself.

A spokesman of the CGPWA has advised the pensioners to first seek reference from the CMO, Wellness Centre, Jammu for treatment in order to avail cashless facility. The cashless facility also includes Pathological and other investigations but with prior reference from CMO Wellness Centre. However, in case of genuine medical emergency the requirement of reference from Wellness Centre would not be required.