Advisor Kumar, DGP visit family of martyred Police Inspector

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar along with DGP, Dilbag Singh today visited the family of Police Inspector Arshad Khan who attained martyrdom in Anantnag terror attack on June 12.

During the visit, Advisor Kumar met the family members of martyred Police officer. He offered his condolences and expressed sympathy with them.

K Vijay Kumar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the family members of martyred police officer.

The Advisor and other senior police officers remained with the family of martyred police officer for sometime.

Police Inspector Arshad Khan was critically injured in the militant attack in Anantnag district on June 12 and succumbed to his injuries on June 16 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

IGP Kashmir S P Pani and SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal were also present on the occasion.