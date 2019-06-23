SDPO Nagrota addresses school students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma today addressed students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nagrota and made them aware on host of issues including law and order, studies, drug menace and other problems that could come up during their career.

SHO Nagrota Inspector Deepak Pathania, School Principal Tahira Parveen Shawl, Varun Kumar from Nehru Yuva Kendra Jammu and members of Civil Society also attended the function.

Sharma briefed the students about the problems that could come up during their studies and steps needed to address them.

He said more such problems would be organized in future.