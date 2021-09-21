Centre’s public outreach programme: Union MoS Power concludes two day visit to Rajouri

RAJOURI, Sept 21: The two day visit of the Union Minister of State, Power and Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar as a part of the public outreach initiative to JK UT concluded today here in Rajouri.

During the 2nd leg of his tour, the Minister distributed four motorized tricycles among the specially abled persons and handed over keys of small commercial vehicles to six beneficiaries under MUMKIN besides sanctioning letters among four SMAS beneficiaries. He also facilitated the registration of a self help group i.e cutting and tailoring centre at Panchayat Sangpur Narian West.

In his interaction with the beneficiaries, Gurjar expressed the strong conviction of the Union Government towards the upliftment and empowerment of the specially abled persons to enable them to live a respectful life in the society and said that a number of initiatives are being taken in this direction.

“Schemes like MUMKIN and other self employment generation initiatives are being launched to help the unemployed youth to provide them necessary platforms so that they are able to earn on their own and become independent and live a life which is full of confidence,” said the Minister.

Gurjar also visited ITI Rajouri where a ten days training of the SHGs to boost the local economy through Pine needles is underway. He inspected the stalls set up by different departments including Handicrafts/Handloom, Khadi Village and Industries Board at ITI.

DDC Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan; DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Vivek Puri; SSP, Sheema Qasba Nabi; Additional Private Secretary to Minister, Vikas Shukla; MD JPDCL, Gurmit Singh; MD JKPTCL, Naseeb Singh; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SE PWD, Javaid Maqbool; SE Jal Shakti, JP Singh; SE PDD, Sandeep Seith; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir besides other officers were present on the occasion.

DDC Rajouri informed the Minister that the training program has been organised by the District Administration in collaboration with ITI, Social Welfare and NRLM (umeed) and Himpine Institute Himachal Pradesh under Mission Youth and pine needles can be used for making toys and household products.

Interacting with the trainees, Sh Gurjar said, “Central Government is rolling out a number of initiatives to boost employment at local level and necessary training under skill development schemes is being imparted to the unemployed youth to enable them to stand on their own.”

“There is no dearth of jobs but there is a lack of skill among the youth and for this, a separate department called skill development department has been made functional”, he added.

He urged upon the trainees to avail the maximum benefit of the training program and equip themselves with the know-how of making the products using the pine needles which will not only help in generating self employment but will also avert forest fires.

“Women are nowhere less than the boys and have shown their calibre in different fields and I urge upon the women to come forward and avail the benefits of a number of Welfare schemes and programmes being launched by the Government for them”, said the Minister.

He also asked the trainees not to restrict this gainful knowledge to themselves but also train the other women of the district.

“The Union Government wants the country to become self dependent and the country will become independent only when it’s people, especially the youth, are independent”, said the Minister.

The Minister said, “Skill development programs are meant to enable the youth to become job creators, not job seekers.”

Gurjar also visited Government Model Hr Secondary School Rajouri and Government Model Boys Hr. Secondary School Rajouri where the Minister was apprised that the schools for class 10th and 12th have been reopened in the district after getting all the students of the said classes vaccinated for COVID. Special teams have also been constituted for the random testing of the students after every ten days to avoid the risk of infection.

He also urged the students to give priority to education, dream big and work hard with dedication and determination to achieve the desired goals of their lives.