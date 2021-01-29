Centre’s development-oriented policy has received J&K people’s support: Prez

‘Ladakhis themselve taking growth related decisions’

Govt vigilant, addl forces deployed at LAC

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: The Narendra Modi Government is committed to countering all forces challenging India’s sovereignty and unity and taking firm action against those inciting violence in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Kovind also said after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been empowered with new entitlements.

“My Government is committed to counter the forces challenging the sovereignty and unity of the country at every level. While on one hand development is being promoted in violence-affected areas, on the other hand, firm action is being taken against the forces inciting violence,” he said.

As a result of this, Kovind said the number of incidents involving Naxal violence has declined and the Naxal-affected area is shrinking.

“After the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been empowered with new entitlements…. The development-oriented policy of the Central Government has also received wholehearted support from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Only a few weeks ago, the elections to District Councils in Jammu and Kashmir were held successfully for the first time after Independence,” he said.

The President said the large-scale participation of voters in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory has shown that Jammu and Kashmir is forging ahead towards a new democratic future at a rapid pace and the grant of new entitlements has empowered the people of the region.

“After the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, every family of Jammu and Kashmir is assured of free treatment worth Rs five lakh. A bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has also been established in Jammu,” he said.

Kovind said after becoming a Union Territory, elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council were held successfully a few months ago and now, the people of Ladakh are themselves taking decisions related to the development of their region expeditiously.

Against the backdrop of the Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh, Kovind said the Government is “vigilant” and that additional forces have also been deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to protect the sovereignty of the country.

Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said when India was grappling with the COVID-19 crisis last year attempts were made to challenge its capability at the border.

“Efforts were made to disrupt the peace at LAC in utter disregard of bilateral relations and agreements. However, our security forces not only responded to these machinations with promptitude, force and courage, but also foiled all attempts to change the status quo at the border,” he said.

“The restraint, valour and courage displayed by our jawans, deserve utmost praise. In June 2020, twenty of our jawans made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives defending the country at Galwan Valley. Every citizen is deeply indebted to these martyrs.”

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.

“My Government is vigilant and fully committed to safeguard the interests of the country. Additional forces have also been deployed at the LAC to protect the sovereignty of India,” President Kovind said.

In his address, President Kovind also talked about the government’s efforts to further boost India’s military preparedness.

“Keeping in mind the larger role that India is set to play in the future, my government is intent on strengthening our military preparedness,” he said.

“A range of modern armaments are being procured to enhance the capabilities of India’s armed forces. There is also a thrust on achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.”

The President also referred to the government approving a mega defence deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

“Only a few days back, the Government has placed an order with HAL for procurement of 83 indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore. Imports of more than 100 items linked to defence have been prohibited in order to promote ‘Make in India’,” he said.

Similarly, he said several advanced weapons including supersonic torpedoes, quick reaction missiles, tanks and indigenous rifles are being manufactured in India.

President Kovind also talked about creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) last year saying the country has started benefitting from it.

The post was created to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force in dealing with national security challenges.

Gen Bipin Rawat became India’s first CDS on January 1 last year.

Kovind strongly defended the three contentious agri laws that have sparked intense protests from a section of farmers, and condemned as “‘very unfortunate” the Republic Day violence and the “insult” to the tricolour during the farmers’ tractor parade here on January 26.

He also noted that the new farm reform laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures.

Criticising the violence which marred the farmers’ protest on the Republic Day, he said if the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it also teaches us to take laws and rules seriously.

The President’s hour-long address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws. (PTI)