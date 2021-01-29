Republic Day celebrations culminate with Beating Retreat ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Customary Beating Retreat ceremony marked the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, at the Maulana Azad Stadium here this evening.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest for the ceremony.

Marching Bands of Armed Forces and the enchanting tunes of Brass bands and Pipe drum bands of the Army, BSF, and J&K Police included Maroon Silver and Gold, Scipio, Veer-Sepoy, Vijay Bharat, Jai Ho, India Gate, Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, Naurange, The Hundred Pipers, Loudon’s Bonnie Woods and Breas, The Pipers of Drummond and Lahure Ko Ralimai on the slow and quick strathespy, besides Abide with Me- Brass Band and Reel March received a huge round of applause from the audience.

For their outstanding display at the grand event, contingents of Pipe drum and Brass bands were felicitated by the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also awarded several officers from Defence Forces, J&K Police & Civil Administration, besides Cadets from NCC (Boys & Girls), Marching contingents of schools (Boys and Girls), Ex-Servicemen, Bharat Scouts & Guides (Boys & Girls), and cultural performers.

Beating Retreat ceremony was concluded with ever-popular ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks followed by the National Anthem.

Advisors to the Lt Governor; Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; Chief Secretary; Advocate General; DGP; Divisional Commissioner; IGP; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former Legislators; Administrative Secretaries; senior Civil, Police, and Army officers; political and social activists; prominent citizens from all walks of life; media persons and the citizenry in large number witnessed the traditional grandeur.