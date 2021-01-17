Centre to bear employees, employers’ share of PF for 24 months: Prasant

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Jan 17: Regional Provident Fund (PF) Commissioner, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Prasant K today said that Central Government will pay both the employees and employer’s share of provident fund for a period of 24 months.

Prasant said this while interacting with members of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK) in a meeting held today. He said that this will be done under a scheme proclaimed by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said only the employees whose wages are less than Rs 15000 and employed in eligible establishments with employees strength 1000 or less are covered in this scheme. “For establishments with more than 1000 employees, only employees share shall be paid by the Central Government,” he added.

The Commissioner asked the entrepreneurs to avail the scheme for the benefit of employees and for themselves as registration for it will be closed by 30-6-2021.

President HRAK Rakesh Wazir, chairman Shyam Lal Kesar, senior vice president Virender Kesar, Enforcement Officer CEPFO Hari Haran, senior Association member Ambrish Magotra, vice president Ajay Kotwal and executive members– Shashi Bhushan, Raj Kumar Padha, Mangal Singh and Parveen Sharma were present in the meeting.

Wazir while speaking on the occasion urged the Commissioner to streamline the functioning of the Department as employees face a lot of hurdles in getting their hard earned money deposited with the Department.

Shyam Lal Kesar and Virender Kesar said that the establishments also face several problems while depositing the funds into the account of Provident Fund Department.

Prashant listened to the members patiently and said that the transition phase is going on wherein all the accounts which were there with J&K Employees Provident Fund office are being shifted to Central Employees Provident fund Office and this process will be completed by 31st March.

He assured that the employees will not face any problem whether it is release of their provident fund or even otherwise because in Central Employees Provident Fund every thing is online.