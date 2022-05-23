Centre sanctions Rs 12,000 cr package for revamping power infra in J&K: Gurjar

Reiterates PM’s commitment towards transforming JK’s development profile

Avtar Bhat

SAMBA, May 23: Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, today announced that Rs 12,000 crore package for revamping of power infrastructure in J&K.

Click here to watch video

The Union Minister who is on two days public outreach programme in Samba district initiated by Central Government for J&K disclosed this to officers while inspecting newly commissioned 220/66 KV, 160 MVA Grid Station at IGC, Samba.

He said this step has been taken to ensure 24 hour power supply in UT of J&K and entire power infrastructure will be revamped in this regard. Out of this amount, Rs 6000 crore each will be spent on Jammu region and Kashmir valley, he added and reiterated Modi Government’s resolve of equitable development and progress of both regions of the UT.

He said the package has been sanctioned in improving power infrastructure and ensuring adequate power supply besides, plugging pilferage and reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

Addressing the joint meeting of public representatives, senior BJP leaders and party office bearers at party office here, he urged the party activists to work hard and strengthen the party in length and breadth of the UT so that BJP emerges victorious in upcoming Assembly elections to form the Government on its own.

The Minister on the insistence of some party men that consumers have received huge electricity bills with interest and compound interest which a poor consumer is unable to pay, said that the Government under amnesty programme will give a rebate in interest to such consumers.

He said Modi Government is committed to zero tolerance against corruption and it has been proved during eight years of BJP rule at Centre and in the States.

He said PM Narendra Modi has emerged as the world leader and a sea change has taken place in J&K after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in 2019.

The Union Minister also visited border district of Samba and assessed pace of progress on development works besides listening to public grievances and aspirations as well.

Krishan Pal Gurjar , who is on a two day visit to Samba district, visited Bagoona village where he had an exhaustive interaction with the public representatives. He also inspected functioning of Power Grid Station, SIDCO in Samba.

During his tour, he was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta and other senior officers.

The Minister , while highlighting Central Government’s initiatives of taking J&K development profile to new highs, said that focus is being accorded on regular assessment and review of development works while ensuring benefit of Centrally Sponsored Schemes to all. In this regard, high profile tour programmes of Centre Government’s representatives are being organized for UT of J&K.

“A firm collaboration between the Centre and UT Government is yielding tangible results on all development fronts”, maintained the Union Minister while reiterating commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, towards transforming the development profile of J&K through numerous revolutionary initiatives.

Earlier, the MoS accompanied by Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma and senior BJP leaders including former Ministers Chander Parkash Ganga and Surjit Singh Salathia visited Bagoona village and paid floral tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, amidst patriotic sloganeering.

The MoS inspected the construction work on Primary Health Centre building, Rahya, being executed under NABARD at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. The PHC will cater to healthcare needs of around 4000 locals and is expected to be completed by November 2022.

He also took stock of restoration works being done on local Pond near Brigadier Rajinder Singh Memorial Park. He had an interactive session with the locals at Community Felicitation Centre.

Krishan Pal Gurjar held a detailed interaction with deputations of District Development Council members, Block Development Council members, Councilors Urban Local Bodies and local youths at DC office.

He assured the participants that all the issues and concerns projected by them will be taken up with the concerned Ministries for an early redressal.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP, who also accompanied the Minister, highlighted various developmental programmes and schemes undertaken by PM Modi Government for welfare of the people of UT.