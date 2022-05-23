BJP eroding country’s foundations: Mehbooba

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar May 23: The president of the People’s Democratic Party and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, today said that there is tremendous competition among the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh in harassing Muslims because they want to replicate the models of these states across the country.

She made these remarks at a party function held at her residence on the side lines of a function in which several activists of Seer Hamdan area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir joined the PDP.

Mehbooba said that the BJP is eroding the country’s foundations and tearing its constitution apart. “One of our Hindu brothers was brutally murdered in Madhya Pradesh yesterday because he was mistaken for a Muslim. They (BJP) seek to undermine the foundations of the country. The constitution of this country, which was established on secularism, is being torn away. There are attempts to turn the country into Gujrat, UP, and Assam model, or whatever name you want to give it, ” she remarked.

The PDP president said that when it comes to punishing Muslims, the Chief Ministers of these BJP-ruled states are competing furiously and attempting to incite communal riots. “Muslims are being enraged by Masjid issues in order to make them to react and so that BJP can repeat what they did in Gujarat. BJP workers, including their Chief Ministers, are replicating the situation that occurred prior to 1947 when the British compelled Hindus and Muslims to fight each other,” she said.

She said that the terrible aspect is that India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is the PM of Muslims and Hindus alike, remains silent on these issues. “His silence encourages and, in some ways, validates their acts,” she said.

Mehbooba added that now that the BJP’s malicious plans for repealing Article 370 have been revealed and every attempt is being made to marginalize and disable the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “People who have worked for the past five years, including Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Zirat, Rehbar-e-Jangalat, or NYC, have been disengaged from their jobs, and the postings have been referred to the JKSSRB, which means that people from all over the country can apply, and our own children will be unemployed. The biggest injustice is that these people who have committed their lives to the department are being ignored,” she said, adding that she is not permitted to leave the house, but that she will try to join them.

She said that the judiciary and the media, which were supposed to hold the administration accountable, had turned into government tools.