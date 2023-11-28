Centre for Women’s Studies organizes Gender Sensitization workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: The Centre for Women’s Studies, University of Jammu, organized the 7th workshop under the ongoing series for the students and scholars of the Department of Bio- Technology.

Prof Samridhi Arora, Faculty, Department of Home Science, was the resource person. The programme was planned under the guidance of Prof Vishav Raksha, Director, Centre for Women’s Studies.

Prof Samridhi Arora spoke on the theme: “Empowering and Nurturing Girls for a Brighter Future”. She elaborated on the relevance of Gender sensitization and Gender Sensitivity for Gender Equality in the society.

In her presentation, she explained the concept of Sex and Gender with the help of activities and while engaging the students, she gave a detailed data on the Gender Gap in various spheres. She also explained the various legal provisions and Government schemes available for the girl child. She shared her personal experiences and suggested the participants to watch a documentary on “Girls Rising: Nine Girls- Nine Stories of Courage”.

The programme began with the welcome address by Dr Hema Gandotra, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology and Director In-charge, Centre for Women’s Studies. She explained the importance of conducting such workshops and threw light on the efforts undertaken by the Centre to create gender awareness among the students and scholars of the University.

Prof Sanjana Kaul, Head, Department of Bio- Technology, said that such workshops not only change the perspective of individuals but also make society more inclusive.

Large number of students and scholars from the Department of Bio- Technology very enthusiastically participated in the workshop and shared their personal experiences and raised many queries which were answered to their satisfaction by the resource person. The workshop was conducted and coordinated by Dr Saranjit Kaur, and the formal vote of thanks was presented by Kunzang Angmo both Faculty members, Centre for Women’s Studies. Dr Madhulika Baghat, Faculty of Department of Bio- Technology also coordinated and looked after the digital modalities of the workshop.