Display Your Talent: Quiz, Classical & Folk Dance contests held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: Under the Display Your Talent -2023 at Jammu University, the competitions of ‘Classical Dance’, ‘Quiz’ and ‘Folk Dance’ were conducted today.

In Classical Dance, Shivam Shukla & Sonia Devi, both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts, secured First and Second positions. Eminent Kathak Guru Manju Wazir and Bharatnatyam performer/trainer Nitika Aggarwal were the adjudicators while Dr Pallavi Sachdeva was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

In Quiz, Anadi Mishra and Anant Mishra from UIET secured First position. Janvi Jain, Sajad Ahmed and Bhavya Dev Singh from Department of Economics, JU stood Second and Ravish Urooj, Vishali Sharma and Pratibha Raina from the Department of Zoology, JU secured Third position. Dr Saloni Devi and Dr Chinmoyee Maharana were the Teachers Incharge of the event.

In Folk Dance, the team of GCW Udhampur secured First position. The Second position was secured by the team of KC Law College. The Third position was shared by the teams of GDC Samba and GDC Ramban. Manju Wazir and Satish Chander were the adjudicators and Dr Padam Dev Singh was the Teacher incharge of the event.

The events of DSW are conceived, planned and organised by the team consisting of Prof Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Prof Monika Chadha (Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Prof Sarika Manhas (Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Dr Pritam Singh (Associate Dean SW), Dr Garima Gupta (Assistant Dean, SW), Dr Shallu Sharma & Dr A.R. Manhas (Deputy Proctors), members of Campus Cultural Committee, Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor).

The events were witnessed by the members of Campus Cultural Committee, teachers, students, scholars of the University of Jammu and prominent members of the civil society.

All the First prize winners and Overall Champions will be felicitated on 29th of November at 3 pm at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium in the valedictory dunction of Display Your Talent 2023.