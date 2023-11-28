Sankalp Yatra to reach doorsteps of people with Modi schemes: Dr Manyal

‘4291 Panchayats, 78 ULBs to be covered in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 28: Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, J&K BJP general secretary and former Minister today said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is aimed at to create awareness about the various welfare schemes launched by Narendra Modi Government.

Talking to reporters here, today along with Naresh Singh, J&K BJP in charge “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” former Vice-Chairperson, SC, ST, OBC Corporation, Balbir Ram Rattan and J&K BJP Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Dr Manyal said this yatra was launched by flagging off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans, which will be initially visiting the districts having significant Scheduled Tribe population and in the remaining districts from the third week of November onwards up to January 26 next year.

“The Modi Government is actively engaged in the mission to provide basic amenities like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, and access to LPG connections, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education etc. and making required services accessible to all targeted and eligible beneficiaries. Another step in this direction would be to ensure awareness of benefits and various facilities available to citizens to facilitate the last mile delivery, he added.

With this aim, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes named “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, is being planned.

Dr. Manyal said that BJP, on the national level has decided to contribute to the success of this whole programme. He said that the BJP has framed its teams in Jammu & Kashmir as well with active Jan Bhagidari to ensure that the last mile and the most vulnerable are reached effectively.

Naresh Singh, said that this Yatra, like other parts of the country, is being undertaken in the entire J&K in which the party cadre has been assigned the task to reach the people at their doorsteps and educate them about various welfare schemes of the Modi Government. The vans in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra are carrying details of all the schemes and have the facility for on the spot registration of leftover/new beneficiaries.

Naresh Singh further shared that the vans of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be covering 4291 Panchayats, 78 ULBs in Jammu and Kashmir. There will also be facilities for drone shows, quiz competitions and health check up camps.