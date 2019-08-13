CEC reviews arrangements for Gyalwang Drukpa Rinpoche’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 13: In view of upcoming Gyalwang Drukpa Rinpoche’s visit of Yarma -Gonbo in the month of September, the Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC, Leh, along with Dy Chairman Tsering Sandup visited Gonbo village and reviewed the arrangements in this connection.

CEC directed SE PWD, Leh, SDM Nubra and concerned engineers to ensure availability of all the basic arrangements like drinking water facilities etc well in advance so that devotees could not face any problem.

En route, CEC also met with people of Kuri village and directed concerned PHE Engineers to address the drinking water problem of Kuri at the earliest.

Today CEC along with Dy Chairman and Councillor Hunder Kunzang Lotos met with the Sarpanch and villagers of Waris village and assured the people that LAHDC Leh will leave no stone unturned in providing timely relief to the affected families. It is to mention here that Waris village was hit by flash flood couple of days before.

CEC also visited Tertsey and Hundri village and inspected the agricultural land along the Shyok River which is eroding due to overflow of river since last week. He directed SE PWD and engineers of I&FC to do the needful immediately to stop further erosion of agriculture land. Regarding channelizing of Saichen and Shyok Rivers, CEC assured the people of Nubra that LAHDC Leh will try its best to sanction mega flood protection projects for Nubra from Central Government.

CEC also met with people of Udmaroo and Shukur where people demanded drinking water facilities for their village and at Zangpo -Choling where Gyalwang Drukpa Rinpoche will visit in the month of September.