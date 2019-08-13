Guru Ravi Dass Sabha members stage protest demonstration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: The members of All J&K Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha from all its branches in the region held strong demonstration in protest against the alleged damage caused to a religious place during road widening exercise in Delhi.

The members from all branches of the Sabha in Jammu with co-operation of different organisations of SCs and OBCs and minorities communities, organized this protest programme in connection with Bharat Bandh call. Click here to watch video

The Bharat Bandh call was given by the saints of Ravidasia Samaj along with social and religious organization of SC/ST/OBC and minorities. Thousands of people assembled at Press Club of Jammu at 10 am and shouted slogans against Delhi Development Authority, and Govt of India.

While addressing the gathering, Sham Lal Basson – president All J&K Dalit Chetna Manch and general secretary Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha Bahu Fort, Jammu apprised the media person and people assembled at Press Club Jammu about the background of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Gurudwara at Tugalkabad in Delhi, as he visited the Gurudwara in Delhi hardly four days ago and studied the record. After renovation this Gurudwara was inaugurated by Shri Jagjeevan Ram former Dy Prime Minister and former Defence Minister on Mar 01, 1959. The land record is available with them. Even then DDA did not hesitate to dismantle part of Gurudwara.

The protesting people then moved towards the Tawi Bridge at around 11.30 am and blocked the Tawi Bridge. They sat on dharna on the bridge and the movement of vehicles was stalled. The women also started Bhajan- Kirtan at Tawi bridge.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Revenue along with some force reached there. A memorandum addressed to the President of India was handed over to him for further submission to Ram Nath Kovind, The President of India through Divisional Commis-sioner, Jammu.

CL Banal (Retd) IGP and Chairman Shri Guru Ravi Dass SS Trust, Jammu and Ashok Kumar Atri (Retd.) DIG thanked all those organizations who joined this grand protest programme. It was unanimously resolved to join protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 21.