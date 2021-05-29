CCI continues social initiatives for needy in pandemic

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu, continued its initiatives under social responsibility by providing relief material to the poor and needy in the ongoing pandemic.

In this regard, Jammu Chamber today received a truck load of relief material from ITC Company, comprising packed juices for the distribution among the vulnerable lot in distress in this hour of deep crisis.

It is pertinent to mention that CCI had requested the ITC to provide some relief for the needy as part of Corporate Social Responsibility in the prevailing tough times and responding to the same the ITC dispatched the truck load received by the office bearers of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today.

Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu expressed gratitude to the ITC for providing juice packs for distribution among the people. Reiterating the commitment of the Chamber towards social responsibility, he said that the Chamber is working relentlessly in this direction by providing various facilities to the needy people in the ongoing pandemic situation. He further informed that this relief provided by ITC will be distributed along with dry ration and packed food.

Gupta said that Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been extending full support and cooperation to the J&K Union Territory administration by standing with it in fighting the crucial battle against COVID-19 pandemic. He said, every individual in the business and industry sector stands with the people especially with the needy and poor section of the society fulfilling their essential requirements in the present situation. He said that the CCI shall make every effort to ensure that none sleeps hungry in this crisis situation.

Those present on the occcasion included Anil Gupta senior vice-president, Rajeev Gupta junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta secretary general and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer, CCI Jammu.