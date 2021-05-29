Protests held over opening of wine shops in residential areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Protests held in various localities over opening of wine shops in residential areas in Jammu.

As per reports, Councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation Yashpal Sharma alias Mantoo and Subash Sharma along with residents assembled outside wine shop in Janipur and held protest.

Amid slogans against the administration, the protesting Councillors along with residents in one voice said that they will not allow the wine shop to open in their areas.

“We live in City of Temples and by allowing the wine shops to open here and that too in residential areas is not acceptable to us”, Councillor Yashpal Sharma said.

The wine shop is near a school and a worship place, so it is not justified to open the wine shop here, Sharma said, adding that they will intensify their protest if wine shops are opened in their areas.

Meanwhile, the residents of Rajpura Mangotrian and Shakti Nagar held protest against opening of wine shop in residential area, which is close to a Government School, Anganwadi Centre and temples.

They demanded that the Lieutenant Governor should intervene into the matter and direct the concerned department to reallocate the wine shop to some other non-residential area.

“We will not allow the wine shops to open in our residential area”, Aryan Dogra, a senior citizen of Shakti Nagar said.

Similar protest was also held near Krishna Building at New Plot, wherein residents also demanded shifting of wine shop from their residential area to some other location. “Women, school going children and other people feel insecure after opening of the wine shop in our residential area”, the protesting people said. “We will not allow wine shop to open in our residential area at any cost”, they added.