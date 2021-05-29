1459 test +ve in Valley, 16 die

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 29: As many as 1459 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Valley and 16 people died taking the death toll to 3841.

In Srinagar, 353 tested positive for the virus, 162 Baramulla, 169 Budgam, 142 Pulwama, 203 Kupwara, 184 Anantnag, 69 Bandipora, 52 Ganderbal, 91 Kulgam and 34 in Shopian.

As per the official figures, 64,560 positive cases including 764 deaths and 58,739 recoveries are from Srinagar, 21,061 including 258 deaths and 17,888 recoveries are from Baramulla, 19,945 including 17,088 recoveries and 176 deaths are from Budgam, 12,839 including 10,412 recoveries and 166 deaths are from Pulwama, 11,779 including 140 deaths and 9,680 recoveries are from Kupwara, 14,311 including 10,073 recoveries and 161 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,335 cases including 7,261 and 90 deaths are from Bandipora, 8,508 including 7,214 recoveries and 68 deaths are from Ganderbal, 9,716 including 7,718 recoveries and 96 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,251 including 4,012 recoveries and 54 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 176,305 including 150,085 recoveries and 1,973 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 39,255 including 24,247 from Kashmir division.

With 4,334 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 243,588 which is 84.96 percent of the total cases.

In Kashmir, 16 people today succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 3841.

Those who died today include a 65-year-old man from Puchal Pulwama, a man from Karimabad Pulwama, an 80-year-old from Sangerwani Pulwama, a man from Kokernag Anantnag, a 52-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla and a 35-year-old woman from Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam.

And the Corona curfew imposed by the Government continued for the 31st day today across Kashmir.

The Government imposed Corona curfew in Srinagar and other districts on April 29 evening and it has been extended five times so far. Recently, the Government has extended the Corona curfew across all the 20 districts of J&K till May 31.

Police and paramilitary troops were deployed although in large numbers to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places across the Valley to prevent the public movement.

All the shops and business establishments barring emergency services remained closed throughout the day in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.

Police have arrested 195 persons, lodged 97 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,48,940 from 1098 people for violating the guidelines and rules in Kashmir.

“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs and guidelines envisaged by Government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.