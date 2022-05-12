CBI arrests two officials of Agriculture Department of J&K for accepting bribe

JAMMU, May 12: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officials of Agricultural Department in a bribery case here.

A CBI official said that a Plant Protection Officer (PPO) and Field Assistant, both officials of Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu were arrested in a bribery case.

He said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs. 15,000.

It was alleged that the Complainant (a member of agriculture cooperative society engaged in sale, stocking and distribution) had filed an application with the Plant Protection Officer, Jammu for addition of pesticide products of certain firms in the license of his cooperative society.

It was further alleged that the Plant Protection Officer (PPO) and Field Assistant, both demanded bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the Complainant for approval of his application.

Later, the bribe amount was negotiated at Rs. 12,000, he added.

The CBI, he said that laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 12,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Jammu and Kathua.

Both the arrested accused namely Devinder Sharma, Plant Protection Officer (PPO) and Rajinder Kumar, Field Assistant on Thursday were produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu. (Agencies)