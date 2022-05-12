NEET-PG 2022 unlikely to be postponed: Reports

New Delhi, May 12: Amid demands for postponing the NEET PG 2022 examination, several states have shown less interest to pursue such a course and there are “slim chances” for such a decision, sources said on Thursday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also not received any assurance from the Union Health Ministry after a brief discussion, the sources said.

IMA president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh said they met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kevadia in Gujarat.

“We met Union Health Minister and discussed with him the postponement of NEET PG 2022. He said only seven states want to postpone and we are looking into it,” Dr Singh said.

The NEET-PG examination for 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21.

IMA had written to the Union Health Minister demanding that the exam be rescheduled as “there is lack of time for preparation for the aspirants”.

It had said that the aspirants are “confused which is affecting their mental health too”.

Dr Ved Prakash of IMA said “a reasonable minimum one month period” should be given to the students for preparation for exams in view of the number of subjects they have to cover.

However, some resident doctors said the COVID-19 situation in the country is under control and conducive for conducting the examination.

“COVID scenario in future is unpredictable. Though NEET-PG 2021 was postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 last year, we all have experienced the chaos it led to eventually. While the academic session 2021 got delayed due to various reasons, the current academic session 2022 has already been delayed. The exam was scheduled for March 2022 and was postponed to May 2022. Further postponement should be avoided,” a resident doctor said.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday a petition seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination. (Agencies)