Dr Jitendra for building ‘sustainable’ StartUps with indigenous innovation

JORHAT (ASSAM), May 12 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today laid stress on building “sustainable” Start-ups with indigenous innovation. He said, for Start-ups to remain sustainable, innovation has to become a dynamic process with equal stake connect with the industry..

Speaking at the inaugural event of “Iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’ Connect)” at Jorhat, Assam, the Minister said, the innovative Start-ups by the young entrepreneurs have to shoulder responsibility for the next 25 years of glorious journey, when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence as a frontline nation in the world. He said, the aim of industry connect is to explore globally benchmarked technologies and products for making the country self-sustaining and self-generating. He said, while our research establishments are well equipped and competent to develop the world class technologies and products in laboratories, there is a gap in terms of taking these to market and ultimately to the society for the benefit of common women and men of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, research and industry share a reciprocal relationship to thrive and grow and he urged the industry to have an equal stake in R&D through meaningful investment for making and taking world class products from laboratories to market. He also underlined the need for Brand building of the products to carve a niche in Indian and world markets.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Government-Industry Connect, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the iconic 75 Industry Connect (‘i’-connect) events are aimed at forging partnership with industry in 10 thematic /focus areas. He said, this is the consolidate efforts of DSIR/CSIR, DBT, DST, MoES and other scientific departments of the Government of India to reach out to industry. Coming together of several scientific departments for the cause of science is a phenomenon seldom seen before and the “Team Sprit” is the key mantra of the Government, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the reason to start the series of industry i-Connect from Jorhat in Assam stems from Prime Minister’s high priority for the development of the North-Eastern Region. He reminded that in 2014 itself, Modi had made it clear that the priority of the government is to bring the underdeveloped regions of North-East, J&K and other Hill states and Island territories at par with developed regions of the country. The Minister expressed hope that N-E region as a land of unexplored potential will become destination of future Start-ups, entrepreneurship and new investment, due to its rich bio-diversity and huge bamboo resources.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of scientific organizations like CSIR, ISRO, DAE, DRDO, ICAR on one hand and DBT, DST and MoES on the other, to name a few, in India’s progressive journey and at the same added that the industry knows the intricacies of process of taking the technologies from labs to land. He said, in view of this, the forging of partnerships with industry is of paramount importance and called for further strengthening of ties between academia and industry to develop cutting edge technologies and products and deliver them in shortest possible time frame to realise the vision of Prime Minister for “Samarth” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that CSIR, the country’s premier industrial research organisation is known for its close relation with the industry and said that in the past it had contributed to the development and support to industries in areas like catalyst industry, agrochemical, pharma and leather to name a few. The Minister informed that each ‘i’-Connect event would include a variety of programs such as mega industry conferences, plenary talks, technical exhibitions, B2B meetings, round table discussions as well as breakout sessions which would enable promotion and fostering of business(es).

Dr Jitendra Singh said that today’s event will provide a platform for interaction amongst important group of technology experts, government leaders, academic scholars, industry captains and start-ups; reaching out to MSMEs and Start-ups in consolidated manner with focus on funding, technology development, technology transfer; identification and establishment of Network (Govt scheme, R&D setup, Industry, MSMEs, startup, Academia) around focus areas; and finally capturing the requirements of industry. He hoped that this would pave the way for more synergistic collaboration with industry and other stakeholders.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this unique series of 75 Industry Connect (‘i’-connect) events put up by the Ministries of Science & Technology & Earth Sciences to showcase the achievements in diverse S&T areas is part of several iconic events in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Govt. of India which commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. He said, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is dedicated to every countryman who has played an active role in the evolutionary journey of the country and potential and determination to support the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s initiatives for self-reliant India and a global economy.

The Minister said, as outcome of these events, he will look forward to receiving the White Papers for thematic areas for collaborative research and technology development. This should have definitive targets and well thought plan / roadmap for achieving the same with strict timelines.

In his address, Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and IT, Assam Government said that CSIR Compendium of Technologies for Entrepreneurship of Relevance in North East India will help in building technology-based entrepreneurship in the entire region. He said that Assam Government is financially supporting local innovations and start-ups to help them scale at national and global level. He said, Climate Change has emerged as a key area of concern and research and the government is roping in industry and academia to find out green solutions to face such challenges.

Dr V. K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog in his address said that in the last 7-8 years, India has jumped from 85 to 47th rank in Global Innovation Index and that has created a major cultural shift in the start-ups culture in the country. He said, we can further leapfrog in the Innovation Index by bringing more and more industries into the innovation eco-system.

A Presentation on CSIR Technologies in areas like Medicinal, Aromatic & Floriculture plants and their value addition, Food technologies and Leather & leather products were made before the august gathering.

Dr Jitendra Singh also released CSIR Compendium of Technologies for Entrepreneurship of Relevance in North East India on the occasion.