CARDC organizes program on Swami Dayanand Saraswati

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Centre for Advanced Research on Development & Change (CARDC), New Delhi in collaboration with Arya Girls School, Kacchi Chawani (Jammu) today organized a program on Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

The Program organized to commemorate 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Daynand Sarswati, was inaugurated by Arun Chowdhary (president, Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, J&K) along with Dr Naresh Batra, Dr Ajay Sharma (convener, Krantiteerth, Jammu Kashmir) and Dr Pratibha Purandhi.

The students of Arya Girls High School, Kachi Chawni (managed by Arya Samaj Dayanand Marg Jammu) participated in various cultural activities and also presented patriotic songs. The program was also attended by presidents, general secretaries and other office bearers of various Arya Samajs of Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Naresh Batra highlighted the important role of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in the freedom movement. He said that many freedom fighters were inspired and influenced by Swami Dayanand and his teachings. He told students to follow the teachings of Swami Dayanand in their lives.

Others who addressed the gathering include Arun Chowdhary and Dr Ajay Sharma.

Dr Kulbhushan (convener, Arya Samaj, Dayanand Marg), Bharat Bhushan (president, Arya Samaj Samaj, Trikuta Nagar) and Sarika Narang (Principal of the School) were judges of the program. First, 2nd and 3rd prizes went to Sumit, Amandeep and Dinesh, respectively.

Arun Kumar Gupta along with Dr Naresh Batra and Sarika Narang were also honored by CARDC for their support.

The function was also witnessed by the parents of the school children and people from vicinity.