BJP’s agenda all inclusive, focus on development, welfare: Dr Manyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi lacks knowledge of the ideology, principles and working line of the BJP. Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party, said this while refuting Rahul’s charges that the BJP has a divisive agenda in J&K.

He said that the Congress leader is making such statements out of mere frustration. He said that the Congress top leadership is, in fact, unaware of the prevailing environment in Jammu and Kashmir in particular, maybe they are ill informed by the local unit just to remain in the good books of the high ups.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal said that the BJP Government, under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during the past nine years, followed the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’, taking care of all, taking all together and winning the trust of all. The Government has a track record of framing and launching various welfare schemes that are inclusive. Every section of society has its share in one scheme or another.

He said that citizenship rights have been given to refugees from West Pakistan, who were treated as second class citizens by previous governments of the Congress at the Centre. Again, it goes to the credit of the BJP that the STs in Jammu and Kashmir have been granted political reservation. Daughters of the soil now have basic rights after abrogating 35A, he added.

“For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, prestigious educational and health institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM have been established. Medical colleges, even at the district level, have been established,

Airports in Jammu and Srinagar have been expanded and modernised with night travel facilities. The railway stations of Jammu and Kashmir have been included in the country’s mega projects to develop them on modern lines, thus upgrading them to world-class status.