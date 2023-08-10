Retired Waqf employees demand pension, incentives

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: The pensioners of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board have made a fervent appeal to Chairman Dr Darakhshan Andrabi to settle their pension cases which have been stopped in Waqf office since April last year, so that they could be paid pension, salary and other incentives due to the them.

They said due to stoppage of their pension, their families were facing tough times for livelihood. They have alleged that after retirement from the Waqf Board services since last April, not a single retiree has been paid a penny out of their due pensionary benefits and incentives without any reason.

The retired employees said that the Waqf board has huge resources and income worth crores but unfortunately their pension has been arbitrarily halted. They said as per figures available, Waqf Board has 19,888 properties worth millions and was accounted one of the richest enterprises after the Government in Jammu and Kashmir. However, due to excessive exploitation of expenditures and plunder of funds by previous regimes, both the assets and the Waqf employees have suffered immensely. Waqf Board has nearly 99,653 Kanals of land in the Kashmir region, out of which 9,000 Kanals of prime land stands either illegally occupied, or has been encroached on by the leaseholders.

They have sought personal intervention of J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darkhshan Andrabi to clear their pension cases, pending in the Waqf office since last two years.