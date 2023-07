Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 8: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, senior politician and president, J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Bukhari expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for launching ‘Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme’ for Jammu Kashmir.

He further discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance.