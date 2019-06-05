BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Eid along IB

JAMMU: The festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr was overwhelmingly celebrated by Bordermen on Indo-Pak border on Wednesday.

Members of all community in Border Security Force (BSF) greeted Muslim brothers and celebrated the end of Holy month of Ramzan with festival of Eid.

Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets on International Border (IB) of Jammu in Hiranagar Samba, Ramgarh, RS Pura and Pragwal Sectors.

Both committed each other to maintain peaceful atmosphere and harmonious relation between the two Border Guarding Forces, said a BSF spokesman. (AGENCIES)