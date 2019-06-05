Bumrah, Chahal restrict South Africa to 227/9

SOUTHAMPTON: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9 in their opening encounter of the World Cup here Wednesday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (10-0-51-4) then tightened the noose on South African batsmen as they could never really force the pace during the middle overs. Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game. (AGENCIES)