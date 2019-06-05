Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
World Cup 2019 Schedule
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Wed June 5, 2019 | Updated 07:45 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
World Cup 2019 Schedule
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
Centre to extend President’s Rule in J&K
Centre mulls Delimitation Commission to undo discrimination with Jammu, Ladakh
Govt seeks status of enquiries pending in 11 wings of H&UDD during past 5 years
Army chief reviews situation; visits Kishtwar, Reasi
Ex-VC, Registrar awarded one year imprisonment
E-Paper
Home
News
South Africa score 227/9 in 50 overs against India
South Africa score 227/9 in 50 overs against India
By
Daily Excelsior
-
05/06/2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Bumrah, Chahal restrict South Africa to 227/9
NEET results declared; Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal tops exam
Woman killed, another injured by gunmen in Pulwama
3 killed, 6 injured in road accident
EC to announce schedule for J&K polls after Amarnath Yatra
Eid to be celebrated on Wednesday
Amit Shah given detailed presentation on J-K situation
Army Chief reviews J&K security
Kashmir issue political problem, IB and R&AW should play lesser role in it: Jairam
Targeted action against 10 top terrorists in J-K soon
Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Army chief visits Vaishno Devi shrine
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Tawi Barrage audit
Daily Excelsior
-
05/06/2019
Languishing projects
Daily Excelsior
-
05/06/2019
Knowing about funds spent on Tawi Barrage Project
Daily Excelsior
-
05/06/2019
Languishing projects could be now completed
Daily Excelsior
-
05/06/2019
Flying fighter Hawk
Daily Excelsior
-
04/06/2019
Extended PM-Kisan scheme for all farmers
Daily Excelsior
-
03/06/2019
Facebook
Google+
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2018 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Tawi Barrage audit
Languishing projects
Knowing about funds spent on Tawi Barrage Project
Languishing projects could be now completed
Flying fighter Hawk
Extended PM-Kisan scheme for all farmers