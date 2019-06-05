Amarinder writes to Modi, seeks farm loan waiver

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive off loans of distressed farmers at the national level.

In a letter to Modi, the Chief Minister said that a one-time agriculture debt waiver for farmers was essential to reduce distress among the farming community and help in putting agriculture sector on a path of high growth trajectory.

“The Government of India should bite the bullet once and for all,” Amarinder Singh wrote in the letter.

It was widely acknowledged that most of these ‘anndaatas’ (growers) of the country were facing severe debt stress, as a result of which some of them had even taken the extreme step of ending their lives by committing suicides, the CM said further.

He also emphasised on the need to rectify the situation, not with slow and small measures but with carefully thought-out steps to mitigate their distress and improve their living conditions. (AGENCIES)