BSF most disciplined force, country’s first line of defence: Bhatnagar

459 recruits from UP pass out to join as ‘Seema Prahari’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, May 2: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor RR Bhatnagar today said that the Border Security Forces (BSF) is one of the biggest and most disciplined forces around while terming it as the country’s first line of defence.

He was addressing the passing out parade and attestation ceremony of recruits which was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that BSF being the ‘First Line of Defence’ has not only been guarding our borders effectively since its inception but it has made significant contributions in fighting foreign-sponsored terrorism and internal -militancy also with unparalleled valour and steely determination.

Bhatnagar was welcomed by Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF, frontier Kashmir & STC Kashmir and inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF Recruit Constables

Underlining the very fact that, close cooperation and coordination amongst different security agencies are necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanate across our borders, he asserted that BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems is fully prepared to meet the mammoth challenges.

Addressing the recruits, he appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and picture-perfect coordination which was the high point of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

In his address, the Advisor congratulated Inspector General, Frontier HQ BSF Kashmir and the instructional staff of STC Kashmir for putting in Herculean efforts in achieving the objective of moulding raw village youths, in well trained Seema Praharis and have given them self-confidence & turning them into disciplined Jawans.

“BSF is one of the world’s biggest forces while it is also one of the efficient forces which have made their name globally,” he said.

He said that he was hopeful that the recruits would discharge their duties with utmost passion and dedication.

“You are set to discharge your duties ranging from tall heights of the Himalayas, desert or the forests of the northeast and I am hopeful that you will do it effectively,” he said while commending the BSF on the occasion for doing the amazing work in J&K and other parts of the country.

He said that the recruits put up a disciplined parade which, he said, indicates the level of training given to them. “The young faces looked emerged and passionate and pointed that they will remain up for the safety and security of the country,” he said.

On the occasion, 459 Recruits, passed out to join BSF as brave Seema Prahari while as all of them hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor activities. The parade for Batch 109, 110, 111 & 112 was commanded by R/Ct Vinay Kumar.

On the occasion, five trainees from each batch were adjudged best in different competitions and were presented with trophies. Senior officers of the Border Security Force, other security forces, parents and family members of the trainees also witnessed the parade and felt proud.

Over 44 weeks of training, the Recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management.

BSF in this regard said that due to the hard work being put in by trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir the physical efficiency of the recruits has increased and that they are now physically, mentally and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace & war.