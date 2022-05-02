Mayor appeals citizens for judicious use of water, segregating dry/wet waste

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta today appealed the citizens to judiciously use the water and adopt the habit of segregation of dry/wet waste at their own level to make the city neat and clean.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Mayor said that all the elected representatives in coordination with the concerned departments are working tirelessly to provide best possible basic and development amenities to the citizens of Jammu in a transparent manner irrespective of any caste, creed or religion.

He further told that he is personally conducting extensive tours along with Raj Kumar, Chairman Public Health & Sanitation, Commissioner JMC and senior officers of Jal Shakti Department at water Filtration Plants situated at Sheetli (Nagrota), Dhountly (Panjtirthi), Borian (near Bahu Fort) as well as all the PHE pumping stations located in different wards of the city on routine basis to take to ensure that the citizens get uninterrupted water supply.

The Mayor further told that officers of Jal Shakti Department have also been directed to make alternative arrangements for providing water supply through tankers where there is acute shortage of water and also keep check on the illegal water connections whether residential or commercial. He appealed all the citizens of Jammu to make the judicious use the water so that the water can be saved as much as possible during the ongoing summer season.

He further appealed the general public to adopt the habit of segregation of dry/wet waste at their own level, handover the dry waste i.e. plastics, bottles, papers etc to the Junk dealer and cooperate with sanitation staff of JMC to keep their localities neat and clean as holy Amarnath Yatra is also going to be start in the next month. He further urged citizens to obey traffic rules.

Also present on the occasion were Raj Kumar (Chairman, Health & Sanitation Committee JMC), Hardeep Singh Mankotia (Chairman, Swacch Bharat Committee, JMC), Ajay Gupta (Chairman, Social Justice Committee, JMC), Atul Gupta (Secretary JMC) and Dr Vinod Sharma (Health Officer, JMC).