‘Zevar’ announces winners of Lucky Draw

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: ‘Zevar’ by R.V Jewellers on Sunday announced winners of ‘Diamond Ring Lucky Draw’ organised by it (Zevar) in collaboration with KC Residency.

A handout stated that people participated in the lucky draw by filling participation forms after having dinner at KC Falak.

Lucky draw participants were invited to Zevar jewellery store in Gandhi Nagar where winners were announced. The 1st prize of lucky draw was a Diamond Ring, 2nd prize was a Silver Note and the 3rd one was a Couple Dinner at KC Terrace Lounge.

A handout by Zevar stated that the event was quite successful and they will be planning more activities of such kind in future for the benefit of their customers and people of Jammu.