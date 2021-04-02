BSE, NSE closed on account of Good Friday

MUMBAI : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India and BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) were closed on account of Good Friday.

Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut. There was no trading activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures markets either.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 521 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,030 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 177 points or 1.2 per cent to 14,867.

Market experts said the trading started the new financial year on a robust note led by optimism in global markets.

The announcement by US President Joe Biden to invest 2.3 trillion dollars in infrastructure boosted investor sentiment.

The positive bias is expected to continue but rising Covid infections in some states remain a key concern, said experts. (AGENCY)