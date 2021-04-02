Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for maintenance, Leh, Mughal roads shut

SRINAGAR: The national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country has been closed today for weekly Friday maintenance.

Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley and historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed due to the accumulation of snow and avalanches.

After allowing two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMVs) traffic on Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed on Friday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly repair and maintenance of the road. The UT administration has announced to close the highway every Friday for maintenance of the road, particularly between Banihal and Ramban and Ramsu.

People who travelled on the highway yesterday, when two-way LMV traffic was allowed, alleged massive traffic jam after two trucks met with an accident. Traffic remained suspended for several hours before the trucks were removed from the road, they said.

Traffic remained suspended on Srinagar-Leh national highway since January Ist, 2021 due to the accumulation of snow and avalanches. The Beacon had cleared snow on the highway in the last week of February. However, fresh snowfall and avalanches forced authorities to close the highway again. There was a snow avalanche on Wednesday killing a driver of Beacon during a road clearance operation. Snow clearance operation continued to put through the highway.

The Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region also remained shut due to snow since December last year. The road, seen as an alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, is likely to reopen later this month.

Snow clearance operation on Anantnag-Kishtwar road was also going on war footing to resume traffic, suspended since December last year. (AGENCIES)