Security forces gun down 3 militants in encounter at Kakapora in J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Three unidentified militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a joint CASO at Kakpora on the bank of the river Jhelum in Pulwama late Thursday night.

All roads leading to Kakpora were closed and exit points sealed, he said adding that when the security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there opened fire with automatic weapons. Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, he said.

Later, search operation was stopped due to darkness, he said adding with the first light this morning security forces again moving towards the area from where militants were firing.

Security forces made repeated appeals to holed up militants surrender who continued firing. Residents in the nearby houses were taken to safer places, they said.

Later in fresh exchange of fire three unidentified militants were killed, he said adding operation was still going on when the reports last came in. Large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, he said.

Mobile internet in the Pulwama has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the adjoining areas to prevent any law and order problem.

Meanwhile Three militants were involved in attack on BJP leader’s residence in J-K’s Nowgam killed in Pulwama encounter said IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. (Agencies)