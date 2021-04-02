Employment April 2, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED TUTORS FOR

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th (CBSE & JKBOSE) – 100 Nos.

11th, 12th (Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts), NEET, AIMS, JEE (Mains & Advance) – 100 Nos.

JKSSB, SSC, Banking, PO/Clerk, Spoken English, Typing & Short Hand, Fashion Designing, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician, Receptionist – 100 Nos.

Home Tutors also apply

Free of Cost

Mob/Whatsapp: 9149505059

JOB VACANCY

Admin-cum-office Executive (Female only)

General Manager Automobile

Sales Manager Automobile

Sales Consultant Automobile

Contact : 8899977893, 9070077893

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Academic Counselor

2. Marketing Executive

3. Cook for Hostel

4. Cook for Guest House

For more info please call: 7051893103

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Tellecallers

Fixed Salary + Incentives

Myraa Hospitality Group

Chandan Complex Behind V-Mart Janipur

9906941292 / 9682398831

Required

1.Night and Day supervisors for a industry in Gangyal.

2. Accountant having a good knowledge of GST and a minimum accounting experience of 3 years.

Interested may contact :-

7006918043, 9419104004.

Please call during working hours only.

Walk in interview at KK Enterprises phase

3rd Lane No. 22 Gangyal Industrial Area.

Wanted

A wholesale Readymade Shop

at City Chowk

Requires

Accountant – 2 Nos

Experienced Persons

Contact

9419183176, 9858111111

Vacancy

Computer Operator M/F -2

Helper – 5

Diploma in AC& Refrigation candidate-5

Voltas Authorised Service Centre

Gandhi Nagar

01912458807, 9419150039

Salary Negotiable

Teachers Required

If you are qualified & competent to teach Maths, Science & English at Primary Level, Please send your CV (Whatsapp/Mail). You may visit with testimonials 10 AM – 12 Noon.

CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar (PO Muthie)

Jammu

9419296115, 9419190241

c2cplayschool@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Charted Accountant : 2 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 4 to 7 LPA

Graphic Designer: 2 to 6 years of Exp.

Salary 20 to 30 K

Store Executive : 1 to 4 years of Exp.

Salary 15 to 20 K

HR Executive : Fresher/Exp. both Salary 10 to 20 K

MR- B. Com/M.Com or B.Sc/M.Sc- Or

MBA in Marketing – Fresher- Salary – 15 to 20 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Females required

ASHI requires Warden : Graduate, Salary Rs 12,000/-

Counselor :- MA Sociology/ Psychology/MSW,

Salary 10,000/-.

Submit your resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh),

Kachi Chawani, Jammu

(O) 0191-2547059, 9419108155

Sudan tutorial

required teachers

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Computer Teacher One Year Diploma

2. Science Teacher B.Sc+B.Ed

3. Physics Teacher M.Sc+B.Ed

4. Commerce Teacher M. Com

5. Arts Teacher M.A+ B.Ed

Interview Timing 4:00 PM to 5.00 PM

Address Karan Bagh Lower Gadi Garh

(Near St Peter School)

Contact Number 7298190973, 7889327804

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com + B.Ed

2. Lecturer in English M.A English+B.Ed

3. Lecturer in Education M.A Education+ B.Ed

4. History Teacher M.A History+ B.Ed

5. Physical Teacher M.P.Ed/B. P.Ed

Date of interview 05-04-2021

Time : 10 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education (10+2)

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Job Vacancy

1. Telecaller – 1 Nos. (F)

2.Computer Operator with

Knowledge of GeM (M)

Job Location:

Gangyal, Jammu NFC, Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Sales person required

Full time sales person required for a renowned jewellery showroom.

Salary: 15000+ (as per capability).

Experience: Minimum 1 year in jewellery sector.

Interested candidates may send their resume at pmrc123@rediffmail.com

Contact: 7006136536

REQUIRED

An experienced, Computer Operator, Billing Operator in Accounts/ Tally.

Max Exp. 2 years

Telephone: 9018699133, 7780989615

MAHAVIR JOB PLACEMENT SANJAY NAGAR JAMMU

1. Salesman – 50

2. Delivery Boy –

3. Receptionist – 5

4. Telecaller – 10

5. Driver –

6. Computer Operator –

7. Security Guard –

8. Accountant –

Contact No: 9797434709

REQUIRED

FACULTY

* Chemistry – 2

* Physics – 1

(Min 2-3 yr. Exp.)

(for class 11th & 12th)

Contact: 7889401322