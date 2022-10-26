BSE launches Electronic Gold Receipts

Mumbai, Oct 25 : BSE has launched Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) with two new products of 995 and 999 purity and trading will be in multiples of 1 grams and deliveries in multiples of 10 grams and 100 grams thus offering new solutions for investors, Jewellers, and institutions to invest in Gold. Since 2015, the BSE has been working collaboratively with the regulator and all market participants, across India. Shri Sameer Patil, CBO – BSE said, “We are extremely thankful to our Regulator SEBI, all the depositories, vault managers, importers, banks, refiners, bullion traders, jewellery manufacturers, and all our stakeholders. The launch of the EGRs represents a significant milestone not only for the BSE but also for the global bullion industry. BSE is committed to continuously facilitate access to high-quality investment based products and services for our stakeholders. (Agencies)