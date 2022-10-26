SRINAGAR, Oct 26: A terrorist has been killed as Infiltration bid was foiled by Security forces in Sadpura Tangdhar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.
A top police officer told that a Infiltration bid was foiled in Sadpura area of Tangdhar by joint team of Police and 3/8 Gorkha Rifles.
One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in the gunfight as operation continues in the area,the officer added. More details shall follow. (Agencies)
Terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara
