BSE honours Prevest DenPro with top performing SME award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: On the auspicious day of Diwali, Bombay Stock Exchange, conducted one hour symbolic Mahurat trading session and announced awards to the top performing SME and Startups.

Prevest DenPro is among the 5 top performing SME companies listed on BSE in the year 2021-22. On behalf of the company, Arun Badyal, Sales Manager, Mumbai received the award from BSE officials.

Jammu based dental products manufacturer was listed in the year 2021-22 on BSE SME exchange and it received overwhelming response from all segments of investors. The company’s stock is traded in high volumes and is among the top performing SME stocks.

The company was established by Atul Modi and Namrata Modi in the year 1999 and today it is the leading Indian manufacturer of dental materials. The products of the company are not only popular in India but are also exported to more than 80 countries worldwide.

On this occasion, the management of the company expressed gratitude of the investors for their overwhelming support to the Jammu based company and also thanked Bombay Stock Exchange for honouring the company for its excellent performance.