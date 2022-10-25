Former Hurriyat Chairman Ansari dies

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 25: Former Hurriyat Chairman and a prominent Shia cleric of Kashmir, Maulana Abbas Ansari, died in Srinagar this morning after prolonged illness.

Ansari, 86, was not keeping well since long and over the couple of days his health condition deteriorated and he breathed his last at his residence Khankhai Subah area of Nawakadal this morning.

The funeral was held after Midday prayers and the body was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Babamazaar Zadibal in Srinagar.

Ansari retired from active political life in 2010 devoting his entire time to spiritual pursuits. He founded Ittihadul Muslimeen, a Shia socio-religious organisation, after his return from Iran in 1962.

The funeral of Ansari, was the first of a separatist leader that the administration allowed to be held during the day since the abrogation of special status in August 2018.

The authorities did not allow the funeral at Srinagar’s Eidgah grounds; Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house detention, could not attend the funeral prayers.

Separatist and mainstream political leaders alike condoled Ansari’s death and called it the “end of an era”.

Hurriyat Conference in a statement said it is not possible to fill the void created by Ansari’s demise. “Throughout his life, he (Ansari) resolutely and unyieldingly advocated resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with the aspirations of its people and made personal sacrifices for his political stand,” the Hurriyat stated.

Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Maulana Abbas Ansari lived a life dedicated to the cause of peace and Islam. An ardent advocate of unity, who led a pious and a humble life. He leaves behind a rich legacy…”

Born in 1936, Ansari, a scholar, preacher and reformer, headed the separatist conglomerate when the Hurriyat engaged with the Centre for talks — under his leadership, the Hurriyat delegation for the first time met the Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and then Union Home Minister L K Advani in January 2004.

He was also part of the Hurriyat team that later met Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Centre’s dialogue with the organisation. He was part of the group of Hurriyat leaders who visited Pakistan, through Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, on invitation of then Pakistan President Pervez Muasharraf.

He got higher education from Lucknow after initial schooling from Srinagar. He then went to Najaf in Iran, where he spent eight years. He was a scholar of authority on Islamic jurisprudence, hadith and Quranic exegesis.