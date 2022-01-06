BRO opens world’s second-highest motorable road leading to China, Pak borders in extreme winters

Leh (Ladakh), Jan 6: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the world’s second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La even during the extreme winter condition.

The route has been kept open after snow clearing operations.

It is one of the strategic roads which goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders.

BRO has also opened all the important facilities and passes of Ladakh during harsh winters under the most difficult weather conditions. (Agencies)