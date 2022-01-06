Jammu and Kashmir reports 349 fresh covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

JAMMU, Jan 6: The Government today informed that 349 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 202 from Jammu division and 147 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 342768. Also, 03 Covid deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 116more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and84 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that one new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 98,575 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,90,82,886.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 342768 positive cases, 2049are Active Positive (1062in Jammu Division and 987in Kashmir Division), 336186 have recovered and 4533 have died; 2201 in Jammu division and 2332in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 19675328 test results available, 342768 samples have tested positive and 19332560 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 51,763 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5358412 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8575persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2049 in isolation and 436561 in home surveillance. Besides, 4906694 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 cases, Baramulla reported 21 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 09 cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Shopian reported 01case while as Kulgam reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 119 cases, Reasi reported 33 cases for today, Udhampur reported 14cases, Rajouri reported 08cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 07 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 13 case, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported 01 case for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

