DMA issues avalanche warning for people living in upper reaches of J&K

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: In view of recent moderate to heavy snowfall on upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has issued Medium Danger Avalanche (MDA) warning for the people living in the higher altitudes of the Union Territory on Thursday, officials said.

Medium Danger Avalanche warning exists for the higher reaches (above 2000 meters) of the following Tehsils for the next 24 hours?, said the MDA officials.

The areas which are the avalanche prone including Shahbad Bala, Sallar, Pahalgam, Kokernag (Anantnag), Tulail, Gurez (Bandipora), Uri, Buniyar, Gulmarg (Baramulla), Gund, Kangan, Sonamarg (Ganderbal), Drass (Kargil), Warwan, Mughal Maidan, Marwah, Drabshalla, Chattroo (Kishtwar), Bhaderwah (Doda), Devsar, Damhal Hanji Pora (Kulgam), Trehgam, Machil, Lalpora, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah (Kupwara), Surankote (Poonch), Banihal and areas around Jawahar Tunnel (Ramban).

The Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing on the avalanche prone slopes.

The upper reaches of the Kashmir valley experience moderate to heavy snowfall during the past few days resulting in closure of many far flung areas. (Agencies)