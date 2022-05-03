Braving rain, faithful offer Eid prayers in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 3: Rain failed to dampen the spirit of devotees who celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival that marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, with traditional fervour in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Dressed in their best, people of all hues made their way to the nearest mosques, shrines and Eidgah (prayer ground) to offer special prayers as a mark of thanksgiving to the almighty.

While Eid prayers were held before the onset of rain at many places in the Valley, the downpour did not stop the remaining devotees from offering prayers.

The biggest gathering in Kashmir was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine, where an estimated 80,000 people braved the rain to offer prayers inside the mosque complex and in the open ground adjacent to it, officials said.

Authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city after the management committee refused to accept the conditions posed by the administration.

The administration had asked the management committee to hold the prayers before 7 am and give an undertaking for maintaining peace and order during and after that prayers in the 14th Century mosque.

Reports of Eid congregational prayers were received from all district headquarters and major towns of the Valley, the officials said.

They said no untoward incident was has been reported from any part of the Valley so far and that the prayers concluded peacefully. (AGENCIES)