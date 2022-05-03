Employment Apr 3, 2022

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required

PGT M.Sc Mathematics

PGT M.Sc Chemistry

PGT M.Sc Physics

PGT M.sc Zoology or Botony

Salary Negotiable

For interview Contact: 9055515673

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Tutors for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12 (MEd, Non-Med, Commerce Arts

NEET/ IIT-JEE Main Advanced Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, ENGLISH SPOKEN, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.COM, BSC, BBA, BCA

* Whatsapp / Call – 9149505059

* Home Tutors Also Apply

* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing / Commission Basis / Rent

Also Reqd male / female marketing executive in Education field: 100 Nos

REQUIRED

Required Salesman for

showroom 2 no Male /

quardinator Female 1 No for Showroom / Storekeeper 1 No /Market cudinator 1 No ale

T R Gupta and Sons

Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump

94191 90165, 95968 70414,9 4191 88669

REQUIRED

Faculty to teach upto middle classes in the subjects

English, Hindi – B.A. B.Ed

Science, Math – B.Sc, B.Ed

Come with resume & original merit certificates on 4th May at 11.30 am.

Principal

M.N.K.G. Montessori Public High School

23 C/C Gandhi Nagar

9419121113 Ph: 2431984

REQUIRED

Required full time or part time maid / cook for a small family in Channi Himmat

Contact: 9419193252

Teacher Required

YUYA SHAKTI MODEL ACADEMY GALBADEY CHACK MARH REQUIRES AN ENGLISH TEACHER WHO CAN TEACH ENGLISH UPTO CLASS 10TH FEMALE TEACHER WITH EXPERIENCE AND B.ED. WILL BE PREFERRED. SALARY NEGOTIABLE. CONVEYANCE FOR STAFF IS AVAILABLE. INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY WALK-IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH THEIR BIO-DATA AND TESTIMONIALS IN SCHOOL. GENERAL LINE TEACHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

SD/-

PRINCIPAL

MOBILE: 9796873500

REQUIRED

PETROL PUMP MANAGER AT UDHAMPUR MUST HAVING A KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER

MOB. 7006441048

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

FOR NEW CAFE LOUNGES

* CAFE MANAGER – 1 * DRIVER/ CHAUFFEUR -1

*CHEF – 3 * SERVING BOYS – 3

*SALARY – 4-5 DIGITS *SHARED

ACCOMMODATION

AVAILABLE

*AGE – 20 – 35 YRS

FRESHERS WITH DIPLOMA/ HOTEL MANAGEMENT DEGREE SHALL BE PREFERRED

WALK IN INTERVIEW –

05/05/2022 11:00 AM. – 1:00 PM.

MOB: 9419185148

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Accountant (Female) 01 No – 12000

2. Computer Operator (Female) – 01 No. 8000

2. Sales Girl (Female) – 4 No. – 7000

3. Sales Man (Male) – 4 No. 8000

Interview on Tuesday 3/5/2022

Timing 3.00 pm onwards

Rehari Chungi

9419106045

JOB OPENING

Urgently Required 28 Boy’s and 21 Girl’s for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note : Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 13,500 to 25,000 (P/M)

(As Per Co Rule)

So, Bring your resume and get a job

Walk in Interview from Today to 30-05-2022

ONENESS NATION

H No. 153/6 Ambika Colony

Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu

Contact No. 9103129166, 6005679763

6005432961, 9906211256

Wanted

1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos

2. Computer Operator -1 No

Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.

9419100331

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

Tek Infotree (MNC)

Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.

Salary: – Best in the industry.

Forward CV:

savinash@infotreeglobal.com

TRIKUTA DEEP

HIGH SCHOOL

OLD JANIPUR

Teacher Required for Higher Classes.

Qualification : B.Sc, B.Ed (Non-Medical) with Computer knowing.

Contact No. 9419918396

Office Timing : 10 am to 12.30 pm

New look

furnitures

We are Hiring

Sales

Manager (M)

Qualifications -10+2 and above

Experience -0-3yrs

(Preferably from nearby area)

Contact

9419132625/7006317801

National Highway Gangyal Jammu

Urgently required

1. Sales executive

2. Receptionist+sales executive

(female)

3. Mobile technician

4. HR executive

5. Senior accountant

6. Assistant sales manager

Call: 8800604800

JOB VACANCY

CARMEL CONVENT SCHOOL

Invites applications from Eligible Candidates.

Required QUALIFICATION

Chemistry M.Sc.B.ED ( with minimum 2-3 years

Teacher of teaching experience in Secondary

School. Good Written and verbal

communication skills in English.

Interested candidates may drop her/his CV bearing a passport size photograph and self attested copies of testimonials at the school office or e-mail to

contact@carmeljammu.com by 7th May, 2022.

Carmel Convent School

NH-44,Kunjwani, By-Pass, Jammu -180010

Phone: 0191-2480717

Required

Auto Driver for

4 Wheeler

at Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

Salary: Negotiable

Contact: 7889441249

Required Staff

1) Area Sales Manager – 1 No.

2) Salesman – 4 No’s

3) Labour (Loading/Unloading) – 3 No’s

Salesman should have own conveyance

Kindly Contact the

Mobile No. 9205434343

VACANCY

Driver cum Field Assistant- 1 No

(Salary Rs.15000/- per month CTC)

12th with valid Driving licence, Preference will be given to candidates residing in Gandhi Nagar/Trikuta Nagar & Sainik Colony areas.

Mail resume at: career@ndf.org.in

For query contact: 9149472155