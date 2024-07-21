Bravery of Kargil heroes will forever live on in people’s hearts: LG

‘Women empowered, steering change across J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the bravery of Kargil heroes will forever live on in the people’s hearts as he remembered sacrifices and dedicated this month’s edition of his Radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ to the bravehearts ahead of 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas falling on July 26.

He referred to the women empowerment, scrapping of discriminatory laws and restoration of women pride in Jammu and Kashmir. He also mentioned the inspiring journeys of women who are steering change across the Union Territory.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is the saga of magnificent heroism, indomitable courage and the spirit of supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I pay homage to the martyrs and express my gratitude towards valiant soldiers for keeping the nation safe on the road to progress,” the Lieutenant Governor said in his radio address which is aired every third Sunday of the month.

Paying tribute to martyred soldiers, Sinha recalled the valour and sacrifice of Jammu’s Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, Subedar Bahadur Singh and Havildar Madan Lal; Kathua’s Sepoy Rajinder Singh; Sopore’s Lance-Naik Ghulam Mohammed Khan; Kupwara’s Ravinder Singh and Mohammad Khan, and countless other bravehearts of Kargil war.

“Let us bow our heads in gratitude for those valiant jawans and officers of Jammu and Kashmir who fought bravely in the inhospitable terrain and conquered the enemy. Their bravery will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” Sinha said.

He also assured necessary intervention on the suggestions by Colonel B D Sharma from Jammu and Inspector Sohan Singh from Udhampur on various strategies to promote literature on war heroes.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after India successfully pushed back the Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh.

Referring to women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Territory Government has taken a series of steps for providing equal opportunities to the women.

“Laws discriminating with women have been scrapped. Women have been playing major role in economic empowerment,” he said, adding during last 3-4 years Jammu and Kashmir has been emerging as economic power in the country.

During the radio programme, Sinha also shared the inspiring journeys of Kounsar Jan, Srinagar’s first female e-rickshaw driver, and other women such as Rajouri’s Anita Devi, Pulwama’s Rubina Bano and Kupwara’s Shahida Khaliq.

Sinha said Jan is rewriting the rules and her unprecedented feat inspires others in breaking barriers and overcoming obstacles to pursue their dreams.

He lauded the efforts of Devi and her all-women self-help groups who have encouraged women-related enterprises and steered change in Rajouri.

The LG also highlighted the contribution of Pulwama’s Bano in reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape in the district. Her foray into the dairy sector is generating buzz among entrepreneurs, he added.

Young librarian Shahida Khaliq is leaving a lasting impression on the youth of twin towns of Kupwara and Handwara, Sinha said, adding that her dedication would empower every citizen, especially the youth to enjoy the real fruits of education.

The Lt Governor commended Ganderbal’s Bilal Bhatt for his selfless service and awareness campaign on vital issues at the grassroots level in empowering citizens. Bilal Bhatt is seen as a beacon of hope and agent of change by the community members, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Keegam Youth Trust, an initiative by 180 youngsters from Shopian, for silently transforming Swachh Abhiyan into a Jan Abhiyan. With a strong grit and determination, these youngsters have managed to garner unprecedented support from the community, he added.

He made a special mention of Sandeep Singh Chib of Ramban who is on a mission to nurture promising boxers and inspiring the youth to chase their dreams and become champion along the way.

He extended his best wishes to Shariq Yasir of Kulgam, one of the youngest shining stars in J&K’s sporting arena, for a stellar sporting career.

The efforts of Retired Havildar Raj Kumar from Reasi towards environmental conservation, and the endeavour of Kashmir’s Sabzar Ahmed and Syed Nadeem in providing necessary training to women from rural areas for entrepreneurship and empowering them as equal stakeholders in the UT’s economy received a special mention from the Lt Governor.

Sinha highlighted the valuable suggestions received from Jammu’s Ishtiaq Ahmed and Kulgam’s Idrees Ahmed; Shabnam Singh from Kathua; Rayees Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag and Kathua’s Radhika Mahajan pertaining to the segregation in waste collection and management, bringing behavioral change towards waste management, formulating anti-drug committee in the villages and urban wards and linking digital activism and women’s empowerment.